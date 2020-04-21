Image caption Mike Biggar is attempting to complete 100 steps in 30 days

A former Scotland rugby captain, who has limited mobility after a near fatal car crash in 1992, is raising money for the NHS by walking 100 steps in a month.

Mike Biggar, 70, said he was inspired by the efforts of Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old who has raised over £27m by walking lengths of his garden.

Mr Biggar finds it extremely difficult to walk and has to use a wheelchair.

He began his challenge at the weekend and has already raised £10,000.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Mike Biggar (l) played for Scotland between 1975 and 1980

Mr Biggar, who lives in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, played 24 tests for Scotland between 1975 and 1980, and captained his country four times.

He suffered severe brain damage in the crash, spent weeks in a coma, and had to learn to walk and talk again.

Further brain damage caused by a series of falls since then, and arthritis from his rugby days, means he has had to use a wheelchair for the past 10 years.

He decided to take up the challenge of walking 100 steps after seeing the phenomenal success of Capt Tom.

"Captain Tom is absolutely humbling. To see what other people can do.., don't be a spectator - go and do it," Mr Biggar said.

"It will be rather hard for you all to keep up with me," he joked.

Image caption Mike Biggar's wife said her husband was "just amazing"

His wife Ali said her husband was "just amazing".

"He's never lost his sense of humour... but it's very, very hard to watch him struggling with every step."

She said Mr Biggar was admitted to hospital with a severe kidney infection a month ago, which left him with "massive muscle loss".

"Walking just three or four steps a day is a huge effort for him, so we're so proud of him in trying to accomplish this."