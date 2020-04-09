Image copyright PA Image caption The former marathon world record holder took to social media to pay tribute to the "best dad anyone could ever wish for"

Paula Radcliffe has announced the death of her father on social media and paid tribute to medics who cared for him.

The former marathon world record holder wrote on Instagram he was the "best dad anyone could ever wish for".

She also thanked staff who looked after him at Salisbury District Hospital, where he had been intensive care.

On Instagram, the Olympian wrote: "He was always there for me and the guidance and outlook on life he gave me will ensure he is forever with me."

'Warmth and compassion'

Radcliffe first began running when she joined her father Peter for short stretches of his training runs as he prepared for marathons of his own in the early 1980s.

She described him as the "kindest, wisest, most patient and brave man".

"He and my mum gave us everything we ever needed and so much fun and love," she wrote.

"Everyone who knew him was better off for it. Thank you Dad, you will always be in our hearts and thoughts."

Radcliffe did not reveal details in her post of how her father died but expressed her gratitude to the staff at the Wiltshire hospital.

"Heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the wonderful doctors and nurses of Radnor Ward Salisbury District Hospital who cared for him with such warmth and compassion," she wrote.

"And to all those selflessly working so hard to save lives everywhere."

The Olympic athlete smashed the women's world record in the London Marathon in 2003.

It was the longest-standing marathon world record by either men or women in the post-war era, until it was broken by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei in Chicago, last year.