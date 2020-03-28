Wiltshire

Doorbell camera owners urged to register with police

  • 28 March 2020
Image caption Swindon Borough councillor Rahul Tarar said: "This isn't about surveillance, this is about helping the police with information."

Residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV at their homes are being urged to register them with the police.

A database of private cameras across Swindon is being set up in a bid to speed up Wiltshire Police's search for footage of crimes and incidents.

It is thought it will be the first dedicated database in the UK.

