Residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV at their homes are being urged to register them with the police.

A database of private cameras across Swindon is being set up in a bid to speed up Wiltshire Police's search for footage of crimes and incidents.

Swindon Borough councillor Rahul Tarar said: "This isn't about surveillance, this is about helping the police with information."

It is thought it will be the first dedicated database in the UK.