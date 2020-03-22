Image copyright Google Image caption A 26-year-old man was struck by a car outside the Dolphin Hotel on 6 March

A second man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged hit-and-run crash which left a man seriously ill.

A 26-year-old man was struck by a car outside the Dolphin Hotel in Rodbourne Road, Swindon, on 6 March and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Benjamin Danso-Obeng, 28, of Handel Street, Swindon was charged alongside 20-year-old Mohammed Shajeed Ali.

Mr Danso-Obeng is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Shajeed Ali, of Warneford Close, Toothill, will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 20 April.