Second man charged over Swindon hit-and-run crash
A second man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged hit-and-run crash which left a man seriously ill.
A 26-year-old man was struck by a car outside the Dolphin Hotel in Rodbourne Road, Swindon, on 6 March and remains in a life-threatening condition.
Benjamin Danso-Obeng, 28, of Handel Street, Swindon was charged alongside 20-year-old Mohammed Shajeed Ali.
Mr Danso-Obeng is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Mr Shajeed Ali, of Warneford Close, Toothill, will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 20 April.