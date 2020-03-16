Swindon attempted murder accused appears in court
- 16 March 2020
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an alleged hit-and-run in Swindon.
A 26-year-old man was struck by a car outside the Dolphin on Rodbourne Road on 6 March and remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.
Mohammed Shajeed Ali, 20, appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody.
Mr Shajeed Ali, of Warneford Close, Toothill, will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 20 April.