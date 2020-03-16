Image copyright Google Image caption The M4 has been closed westbound between junctions 15 and 16 since the early hours

A section of the M4 is expected to be closed for several hours after a collision between two lorries.

One of the vehicles overturned, with the other leaving the road and going down an embankment.

The road has been closed westbound between junctions 15 and 16, near Swindon, since about 03:20 GMT.

Traffic is being diverted and police are warning drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.

Wiltshire Police said that due to the size of the vehicles involved and the seriousness of the collision, the closure was likely to remain in place for several hours.