Bus hub main focus of £33m town centre development

Image copyright Atkins Image caption An artist's impression of how the Fleming Way bus boulevard will look

Plans for a £33m transformation of Swindon, to be centred around a new bus hub, have gone on display.

Swindon Borough Council plans to close Fleming Way to all vehicles other than buses as part of the development.

A public exhibition has been held to display the proposals which also include a new pedestrian route and wildflower meadow.

"We want to make bus travel easier and simpler for everyone," said project manager Lynsey Turner.

She added: "All routes will use the boulevard and making it closed to other traffic will make it quicker for buses to get in and out."

An existing underpass to the Parade in the town centre will be removed and the road lowered to allow people to cross on the same level, with a wildflower meadow created down the middle of the road.

The council explained at the exhibition that it hoped to make the area a "more attractive place to be", reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service..