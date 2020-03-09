Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place on the A36 near Warminster

A motorcyclist aged in his 60s has died in a crash with a van.

The bike collided with a Ford Transit on the A36 near Warminster at about 10:30 GMT on Monday

The victim, from the Westbury area, was pronounced dead at the scene between the Crockerton and Heytesbury roundabouts.

Wiltshire Police, who have appealed for witnesses, said the male driver of the van was uninjured.