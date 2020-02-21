Image copyright PA Media

Salisbury Cathedral has been lit up inside and out with projections and light installations as part of its 800th anniversary celebrations.

The Wiltshire cathedral was moved 3km (two miles) from Old Sarum to Salisbury in 1220 - making it the only English cathedral to move location.

The cathedral's move to Salisbury acted as a catalyst for the city to develop.

The Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos said it was a "suitably dramatic start to a landmark year for the city".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The historic building was moved from its original site at Old Sarum to Salisbury in 1220

Image copyright Ash Mills Image caption The cathedral's move to Salisbury acted as a catalyst for the city to develop

Commissioned by the cathedral and produced by Luxmuralis, Sarum Lights includes projections on the cathedral's towering west front celebrating the building's history.

Inside the cathedral an immersive light and sound installation explores the people who shaped the city.

Dean of Salisbury, the Very Reverend Papadopulos, said Sarum Lights "testifies to the faith and endeavour of the cathedral's builders".

"Light is a potent symbol in the church," he said.

"It is brilliant to see so many people supporting this celebration."

Image copyright Ash Mills Image caption Commissioned by the cathedral, Sarum Lights includes projections on the cathedral's towering west front

Image copyright Ash Mills Image caption An immersive light and sound installation celebrates the people who shaped the city

Phil Harding, former Time Team presenter, said the cathedral's relocation had been "politically, logistically and commercially bold".

"It was made with an ambitious building plan that would challenge even modern, technologically-advanced builders," he said.

"In just 38 years the cathedral building was constructed 'floating' on a bed of sand, gravel and water, and just over 50 years later it boasted a soaring spire which to this day is the tallest medieval spire still standing in this country."

Sarum Lights runs until Saturday.

Image copyright Ash Mills Image caption Sarum Lights runs until Saturday

