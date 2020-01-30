Man found guilty of trying to steal Magna Carta

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mark Royden had doubts the document was genuine

A man has been found guilty of trying to steal a copy of the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral.

Mark Royden, 47, from Kent, used a hammer to try to smash through the protective case surrounding the 805-year-old document.

Jurors at Salisbury Crown Court also found him guilty of criminal damage.

Royden had told police he believed the document, which helped establish legal rights for citizens in this country, was fake.

The attempted theft took place in October 2018 in the cathedral's medieval Chapter House where the document was on display.

Royden, was arrested as he tried to leave the cathedral after being detained by members of the public.

He left three holes in the protective case which cost £14,466 to repair, the court heard.