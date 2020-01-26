Image copyright Emma Baker Image caption Ben Garland was reported missing on the Spanish island of Ibiza

A watch belonging to a missing British man has been found by his father on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Ben Garland, originally from Bradford-on-Avon in Wiltshire, failed to return from a motorbike ride as Storm Gloria hit the island on 21 January.

Mark Garland posted on Facebook he had been out looking for his son's helmet and phone when he found the watch.

"I can confirm it is Ben's watch," Mr Garland said. Spanish police were called and were searching the area.

Image copyright Mark Garland Image caption Ben Garland's watch was found near to the place where he made his last Instagram video

Ben Garland's motorbike was found after a colleague raised the alarm.

Mr Garland went to the spot where his son made his last Instagram video to search for his belongings.

He wrote on Facebook: "I can confirm that after checking his uncle Carl's Facebook photos that it is Ben's watch.

Mr Garland also posted that he and another family member, Jake Garland, had been to the police station to provide DNA samples.

He thanked all the people supporting the family in their search and asked that they "keep praying we find our Ben soon".