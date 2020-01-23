Image copyright Emma Baker Image caption Ben Garland was reported missing on Tuesday

Spanish authorities are continuing to search for a British man who failed to return from a motorbike ride during bad weather in Ibiza.

Ben Garland, 25, originally from Bradford-on-Avon in Wiltshire, was out riding as Storm Gloria swept across the holiday island.

His motorbike was found after a colleague raised the alarm on Tuesday.

Divers from the Guardia Civil are searching the sea near where he disappeared.

Members of Mr Garland's family have reportedly travelled to Ibiza, while friends have set up an appeal to raise money for the search.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Places such as Barcelona's Port Olímpic marina were hit by Storm Gloria

Local emergency helpline service 112 Emergency said he disappeared in the Portinatx area on Ibiza's north coast.

A land search is being led by Civil Protection Volunteers employed by the Government of the Balearic Islands.

The Foreign Office says it is supporting Mr Garland's family.

Storm Gloria hit the Spanish Mediterranean coast and islands on Monday and Tuesday, wrecking beach facilities and even covering a town in Catalonia with ocean foam.