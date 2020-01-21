Suspected illegal immigrants found in horsebox

Image copyright Google Image caption Wiltshire Police were called to London Road in Marlborough after four men were found in a horsebox

Four men have been found in a horse box in Wiltshire and arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

Police were called to an address in London Road, Marlborough, at 09:10 GMT after being contacted by the trailer's owner.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said the men were all believed to be Sudanese.

They were taken into custody and police confirmed that the case would now be passed to the UK Border Agency.