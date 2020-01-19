A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Swindon.

The boy is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the attack, in Mattocks Path, East Wichel, on Friday afternoon.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, was also charged with possession of a Class B drug and affray.

He is due before Swindon magistrates on Monday. The stabbed man, in his 20s, does not have life-threatening wounds.

Wiltshire Police said four others arrested in connection with the stabbing have been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.