Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Melksham
- 19 January 2020
A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a car in Melksham on Saturday evening.
The 60-year-old was struck by a grey Skoda Superb on the A350 Beanacre Road at around 18:00 GMT.
Wiltshire Police said the man died at the scene. His family has been informed.
The road was closed for a number of hours for investigations to take place and re-opened at about 12:30 GMT. Police are appealing for witnesses.