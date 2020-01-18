Five people have been arrested after a brawl which left a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, in his 20s, was attacked outside an address in Mattocks Path, East Wichel, at 15:00 GMT on Friday.

Wiltshire police said his injuries were not believed to be life-changing.

A 17-year-old Swindon boy is in custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, while three 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man are being held on suspicion of violent disorder.

Det Sgt Justin Downes, from Swindon CID, said: "We have worked swiftly to collect evidence and witness statements and now have five people in custody.

"Our inquiries are at an early stage, but this appears to have been a targeted attack involving people known to each other, so there is no risk to the wider public.

"People in the area are likely to see an increased police presence throughout today as we work on our investigation."