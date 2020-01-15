Image copyright Gaming International Image caption The new Abbey Stadium will have a modern grandstand and greyhound kennels

Planners have given final approval for the £5m redevelopment of Swindon's Abbey Stadium.

Outline planning permission to build new speedway and greyhound racing facilities along with housing was given by Swindon Borough Council in 2011.

The housing has been largely completed but progress with the stadium has been hit by delays.

Concerns over noise issues have now been dealt with and the site's owners say they are ready to start work.

The council's planning committee gave final approval on Tuesday to completely demolish the current stadium, home of Premiership speedway champions Swindon Robins, and build a new one.

Following the meeting George Edwards, managing director of site owners Gaming International, said the project could be completed by the end of 2020.

"We're ready to go," said Mr Edwards.

Image copyright Vieve Forward Image caption The current Abbey Stadium complex will be demolished

Negotiations between Gaming International and the council have dragged on since outline planning permission to build a new stadium next to the existing one was first given.

Drainage issues meant that plan was shelved and it was decided to rebuild the old stadium instead.

The building of new houses nearby over the past decade meant Tuesday's decision, scheduled for late 2018, had to be deferred while possible noise issues caused by speedway meetings were investigated.

Once completed the new stadium will have an expanded grandstand, greyhound kennels, and a new car park.