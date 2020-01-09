Image copyright PA Media

A man who threatened police officers over social media has been jailed for 10 months.

Nicholas Bray, 22, sent the threats in a private message to the Swindon North Police Facebook account.

Bray, of Royal Wootton Bassett, said he would stab the next officer he saw and set fire to their car, and try to kill any officers who tried to arrest him.

He pleaded guilty to sending a malicious communication at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Bray, of Lime Kiln, has previous convictions for making similar threats to Wiltshire Police on social media.

PC Liam Currant, from Royal Wootton Bassett community policing team, said: "Bray is a repeat offender who has made violent threats to our police officers a number of times over the years.

"In today's current climate, these types of threats, no matter whether or not the offender has genuine intentions to carry them out, have to be taken seriously."