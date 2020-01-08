Image copyright Other Image caption The first phase of the science park opened in September 2018

A new innovation centre will be built at a science park after funding was secured.

The centre at Porton Science Park in Wiltshire would allow small firms to stay at the site rather than moving out as they expand.

Wiltshire Council has awarded the scheme £2.5m, which will be matched by the European Regional Development Fund.

Councillor Philip Whitehead said the site had been a "real success, bringing high value employment to the area".

Construction is due to begin later this year.

Porton Science Park, a joint venture between the council and private firms, already has several science, defence and technology companies.

The science park, which opened just over a year ago and is close to the Ministry of Defence's Porton Down site, has more than 100 people working there.