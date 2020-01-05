Image caption Firling is a cross between "fir trees" and "hurling"

Competitors have taken part in a new event, in which old Christmas trees are thrown as far as possible.

The event, known as "firling" - a cross between "fir trees" and "hurling" - took place on the village green in Bratton, Wiltshire.

Sixteen people competed and it was won by Duncan Turp who chucked his 1.5m (5ft) tree 12.35m (40ft).

Organiser Sue Kemp, said entrants were encouraged to shout "I firl ye fair fir" while throwing their trees.

The real Christmas trees, taken down after being used as decorations in the festive season, will now be disposed of "responsibly and in an environmentally-friendly way".

The junior winner was James Turp who threw a smaller tree 10.1m (33ft).

Mr Turp received a fir cone painted gold as a prize, and money raised through the entrance fee will be given to the charity Cancer Research UK.

Image caption Sixteen people competed in the inaugural event