Image caption North Star House could be turned into 272 flats

Plans to turn a town centre office block into flats have been announced by developers.

Telereal Trillium wants to create 272 flats at North Star House in Swindon, which is owned by BT.

BT and the British Computer Society, which currently uses the other half the building, will both be moving out later this year.

The developer has applied to Swindon Borough Council for approval to change the use of the building.

A BT spokesperson said it would be leaving the building at the end of May because it was "significantly under-occupied".

It said the relocation would not involve redundancies or job cuts and staff would be transferred to other offices in the region.

Telereal Trillium's plans are to convert the entire building into 158 studio flats, 78 one-bedroom and 36 two-bedroom apartments.