Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 20s was found in the Wharf Green area in the early hours of Wednesday

Two men have been arrested following an assault on Christmas day which left a man with head injuries.

A man in his 20s was found in the Wharf Green area of Swindon in the early hours of Wednesday and taken to hospital.

He remains in hospital where his condition is described as "stable".

A 31-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) but have since been released on conditional bail.