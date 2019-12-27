Two arrests following Swindon Christmas Day assault
- 27 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested following an assault on Christmas day which left a man with head injuries.
A man in his 20s was found in the Wharf Green area of Swindon in the early hours of Wednesday and taken to hospital.
He remains in hospital where his condition is described as "stable".
A 31-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) but have since been released on conditional bail.