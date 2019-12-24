A 90-year-old man died when he was hit by a car being driven by an off-duty police officer.

Ronald Jones was struck by a Volkswagen Golf in Wilton Road, Salisbury, at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Jones, who lived in the city, died at the scene. No-one else was injured, Wiltshire Police said.

A spokesman for the force said the incident had been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. No arrests have been made.

Wiltshire Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.