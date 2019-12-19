Image copyright Google Image caption Police said extra officers would be carrying out inquiries in the area

A man has been arrested after another man was found dead at a house.

Police were called to the Spinners Croft, Trowbridge, by paramedics at 05:20 GMT after the man, in his 50s, was found dead.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said officers were treating the death as suspicious.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the death. He is currently in custody in Melksham for questioning.