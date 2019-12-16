Image copyright Kris Talikowski Image caption Merton Fields' attenuation pond - designed to avert floodwater - is now overflowing

Pavements and a park have been left flooded during work to install new drainage.

The work, at Merton Fields in Swindon, was for an attenuation pond to divert water during heavy rainfall.

However, it immediately overflowed in heavy rain and residents reported water pouring under fences and into gardens.

Stratton St Margaret Parish Council apologised for the problems and said a new overflow system was being installed.

Apartment block resident Kris Talikowski said the problem was "getting very, very serious now" and had seen water flowing under fences and into gardens.

He said a giant trench then had to be built to take some of the water which "now looks more like a lake".

"The heavy rain is not helping and it is filling up each day," he said.

"The challenge now is that there are weak spots around the lake."

Image copyright Kris Talikowski Image caption The pond was built earlier in the year in Stratton St Margaret, Swindon

Oliver Saunders, who is senior open spaces officer at Stratton St Margaret Parish Council, said the body of water "looks dramatic but it's under control".

He said he was a trained land manager but added: "I have made mistakes and have underestimated the amount of water that would be collected in this part of the park and I make no bones about that."

He added that a contractor was on site on Monday to drain all the water out into a nearby storm drain.

A long-term solution is still being looked at.