Image caption Kelly Jobanputra was a mother-of-two and a BBC Wiltshire and BBC 6 Music producer

A BBC radio producer told her family she was going out to buy milk before she took her own life, an inquest has heard.

Kelly Jobanputra was hit by a train near Swindon on 26 April this year.

The 40 year-old mother-of-two previously told her GP she had thought about killing herself.

Coroner Ian Singleton recorded a verdict of suicide, which Mrs Jobanputra's father described as "a scandal".

The inquest was told the former BBC Wiltshire and BBC 6 Music producer had attended a family funeral on the day she died.

After returning home at about 13:30 BST, she said she was going out to buy some milk.

She then rang her stepmother and asked her to collect her daughter from school.

Image copyright Dan Chisholm Image caption Mrs Jobanputra's family said she was "an exceptional mother and a true friend to everyone who knew her"

When Mrs Jobanputra, from Redhouse, Swindon, failed to return home her mother and husband drove around looking for her before reporting her missing to the police.

The court heard she had taken an overnight bag with her and not left a suicide note.

The driver of the train told the inquest he believed her actions were intentional.

However, in a statement read out in court, Mrs Jobanputra's mother Jacqueline said: "I will never ever be convinced it was a conscious decision to end her life.

"Nothing was more consuming to her than her family."

Her father John Stooke said it had been a "cry for help gone tragically wrong".

In a statement issued after the inquest, he added: "Although our barrister put a cogent and compelling submission against a presumption of suicide, the coroner did not give this any serious consideration."

He said the family would not dwell on the verdict, which he said was "a scandal", but instead remember "the bright, exciting, warm and caring Kelly we knew - an exceptional mother and a true friend to everyone who knew her".