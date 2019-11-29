Chippenham crash death cyclist was 'doing what she loved'
- 29 November 2019
A cyclist who died in a crash with a car "was doing what she loved in her final moments", her family said.
Sue Gainey, 61, from Chippenham, was killed in a crash with a Vauxhall Mokka on Hungerdown Lane in the town at about 06:15 GMT on Tuesday.
In a statement, her family said she was a "smiley, kind and caring lady" who "loved being out and about on her bike".
Wiltshire Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.