A man who fired shots at police in a two-hour siege making them "fear for their lives" has been jailed.

Scott Symmonds, 31, smashed an upstairs window in a house in Swindon in August and took aim at the officers.

An imitation AK47 assault rifle, a decommissioned Uzi sub-machine gun and blank firing pistols were later found at the home in Darling Close.

Symmonds, of Latton Close, was jailed at Swindon Crown Court for four years and nine months.

He had previously admitted charges of making use of or attempting to make use of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest.

Wiltshire Police said two of its officers armed with Tasers had gone to the house after reports of a "domestic disturbance" but were threatened with a firearm.

Armed police later used a baton gun to disarm Symmonds and he eventually left the home "peacefully".

Det Insp Paul Hacker said: "This was an incredibly frightening incident for the police officers who attended.

"They genuinely felt in fear for their lives and believed they were being shot at by live rounds.

"Although the subsequent investigation has clarified that Symmonds did not have live firearms, they were very realistic replicas and were used with the aim of convincing police that they were under threat.

"During his police interviews, Symmonds revealed that his ultimate aim was to be shot by armed officers, and it is great credit to those that attended on the night that the incident was resolved peacefully and safely, without anyone being injured."