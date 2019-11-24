Man walks into police station after being stabbed in Trowbridge
- 24 November 2019
A man has been stabbed in a Wiltshire town, police have said.
The victim, in his 40s, went to Trowbridge police station at about 04:45 GMT after being attacked.
He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. He is still being treated in hospital.
An area by the police station, outside St James' Church and an address at Charlotte Square have been cordoned off while an investigation takes place.