A man has been stabbed in a Wiltshire town, police have said.

The victim, in his 40s, went to Trowbridge police station at about 04:45 GMT after being attacked.

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. He is still being treated in hospital.

An area by the police station, outside St James' Church and an address at Charlotte Square have been cordoned off while an investigation takes place.