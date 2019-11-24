Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Wiltshire
- 24 November 2019
A man in his 40s has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wiltshire.
The man was driving a Hyundai i40, which collided with a Volkswagen Transporter van on the B390 between Shrewton and Chitterne.
The man died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday.
Wiltshire Police closed the road for several hours after the crash. A spokesman has appealed for witnesses to contact the force.