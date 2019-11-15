Image copyright Crikey2050 Image caption The abandoned cabin filled with furniture was spotted in a hedge by The Ridgeway on Wednesday

A portable office has been dumped at the side of a lane in Wiltshire.

The abandoned cabin filled with furniture was found in a hedge on The Ridgeway between the villages of Liddington and Wanborough on Wednesday.

Photos of the dilapidated building were shared on Twitter by Crikey2050, who tweeted that it had been "dumped in broad daylight".

Swindon Borough Council said it had been made aware and council workers were now "looking into it".

The building unit, which has an "office" sign stuck on its green door, is thought to have been dumped in the lane on Monday.

Crikey2050 tweeted that the area was "frequently targeted by small scale-fly tipping and littering".

"This is in another league though. The cheek of these people. Hope to goodness they catch the guilty party."

A spokesman for the council, said: "It could have been dumped or it could have fallen off the back of a lorry.

"That's what we're investigating."