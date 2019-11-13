Teenager killed in crash with lorry in Wiltshire is named
- 13 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage driver who was killed in a crash with a lorry in Wiltshire has been named by police.
Jasper de Pelet, 18, from Somerset, died on the A303 near its junction with the A350, known locally as Furze Hedge, at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday.
Wiltshire Police said Jasper's family had asked for privacy to grieve.
Officers asked for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.
The HGV lorry driver was not injured.