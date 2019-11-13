Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Jasper de Pelet died at the scene of the crash on Saturday on the A350 near Chicklade

A teenage driver who was killed in a crash with a lorry in Wiltshire has been named by police.

Jasper de Pelet, 18, from Somerset, died on the A303 near its junction with the A350, known locally as Furze Hedge, at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday.

Wiltshire Police said Jasper's family had asked for privacy to grieve.

Officers asked for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

The HGV lorry driver was not injured.