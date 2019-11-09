Sheep killed in 'dog attack' in Wiltshire farm meadow
- 9 November 2019
A sheep has been killed in a suspected dog attack at a farm, police have said.
It is thought to have happened in a meadow on a byway between the A350 and Tytherington, Wiltshire, just before 15:00 GMT on 31 October.
PCSO Candid Jackson, of Wiltshire Police, said it "appeared to have been quite a large dog".
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and reminded dog walkers to keep their pets on leads near farm animals.