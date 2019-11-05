Image copyright Wiltshire Council Image caption The scheme would see a new road to the east and south of Chippenham, linking the A350 at the northern and southern ends of the town

Plans for a multimillion-pound relief road around a Wiltshire town have been approved by the government.

Wiltshire Council said a £75m funding bid for the Chippenham scheme had been successful.

Conservative MP James Gray, who had opposed the proposals, said he was "disappointed" by the decision.

Under the plans a new road will be created to the east and south of Chippenham, linking the A350 at the northern and southern ends of the town.

The scheme will also enable up to 7,500 new homes to be developed in the area by 2043, Wiltshire Council said.

'Heavily congested'

Authority leader Philip Whitehead said: "We've been awarded £75m to spend on infrastructure in Chippenham."

He added it would help to alleviate traffic issues "everyone suffers" in the town.

Mr Gray, Tory MP for North Wiltshire, had written to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to outline his opposition to the plans.

"I'm disappointed to hear that the government grant is going ahead to build this road," he said.

"It cuts through my constituency and will result in 7,500 more houses and, therefore, perhaps as many as 15,000 more cars."

He added the town was already "heavily congested".