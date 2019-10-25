Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Police determined Marvel hid the body under the bed before leaving the flat

A man who failed to report a friend's death and hid her body under a bed has been jailed for 10 months.

Stan Lee Marvel, 36, of no fixed address, Salisbury, had previously admitted preventing a lawful burial.

Samantha Ann Magee's body was found at house in Bence Court, Amesbury on 30 November, Salisbury Crown Court heard.

Wiltshire Police said the 34-year-old's body was hidden under a bed and it was later determined she had died a number of days prior to being found.

Although a murder inquiry was initially launched, tests later revealed that her death was not suspicious.

Det Ch Insp Jim Taylor said: "This has been a tragic case from the outset...

"Regardless of how Samantha died, her family have lost a much-loved daughter, sister and mother, who no doubt continues to be dearly missed."