Image copyright Google Image caption The men boarded the train at Bath Spa railway station

Two men who were involved in an incident in which human faeces were thrown on a train, hitting a passenger, have been given suspended sentences.

Toby Clarke and Bobby Clifford, both 22, from Wiltshire, were travelling from Bath Spa to Chippenham after an England football match last year.

They were drunk, and Clarke defecated in a takeaway box which Clifford threw.

They were sentenced at Swindon Crown Court after pleading guilty to outraging public decency.

The court heard Clarke, of Whaddon, and Clifford, of Chippenham, were among a group of 12 "intoxicated" young men who boarded the train at Bath Spa following England's World Cup 2018 semi-final defeat to Croatia.

Torrent of abuse

They were seen to be drinking heavily, having loud sexually explicit conversations and crawling in the overhead luggage rack.

A female passenger who challenged their behaviour was met with a torrent of abusive language.

The defendants pleaded guilty at Swindon Magistrates' Court at an earlier hearing.

Clifford was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for a year, and ordered to complete 10 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay compensation and costs - including paying £1,000 to his victim.

Clarke was sentenced to a 12-month community order, and ordered to complete 280 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation and costs.

Inspector Scott Hargreave, of British Transport Police, said the pair's "actions and behaviours were reprehensible".