Wiltshire

Man arrested after suspicious item find in Devizes

  • 24 October 2019

A man has been arrested over an incident which led to homes being evacuated and the Army bomb squad being called.

Wiltshire Police said a suspicious item was found at an address in Anzio Road, Devizes, on Wednesday afternoon.

A local man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance.

A cordon that was in place was lifted late on Wednesday evening and people were allowed back into their homes.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites