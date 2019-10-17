Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the scene in Ferndale Road, at about 14:15 BST

A gang of youths that repeatedly stabbed a man after following him in Swindon is being hunted by police.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was found by police responding to reports of a serious assault in the Rodbourne area, at about 14:15 BST.

He was taken to Great Western Hospital in Swindon, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Despite extensive searches of the area no arrests have been made, Wiltshire Police said.

Det Sgt Adrian Bray said: "Our early enquiries have led us to believe that between 1.45pm and 2.15pm the victim was followed by a group of four or five youths from the Western Flyer underpass, near to Harcourt Road, to Ferndale Road.

"Then, after the assault, they made off up Northern Road towards the Pinehurst direction."

The force has made an appeal for witnesses to contact them.