Image caption The firm employs 1,200 people

A company that supplies parts to the Honda car plant in Swindon is set to shut its operations in the town.

A consultation has begun into the future of Honda Logistics Ltd, which employs 1,200 people.

It follows an announcement in April that the main car plant is to pull production out of Swindon by 2021.

Honda Logistics said Honda was its main UK customer and the firm's decision to quit Britain had made its own business unviable.

Japanese-owned Honda Logistics is not owned by Honda UK, but is part of the wider Honda family.

The Japanese company builds 160,000 Honda Civics a year in Swindon, its only car factory in the EU.