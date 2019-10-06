Wiltshire

Man arrested on suspicion of alleyway rape in Swindon

  • 6 October 2019
Police van at scene
Image caption Wiltshire Police set up a cordon round the area for several hours

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in Swindon.

The woman, in her 40s, was assaulted in an alleyway in Victoria Road, Old Town at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.

Wiltshire Police set up a cordon round the area for several hours while forensic officers examined the scene.

The man remains in custody and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the force.

