Man arrested on suspicion of alleyway rape in Swindon
- 6 October 2019
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in Swindon.
The woman, in her 40s, was assaulted in an alleyway in Victoria Road, Old Town at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
Wiltshire Police set up a cordon round the area for several hours while forensic officers examined the scene.
The man remains in custody and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the force.