Image copyright Richard Kelly Image caption The trail's start ramp was built with the help of volunteers

Owners of a popular mountain bike trail say they are devastated after it was targeted by arsonists.

Police are investigating the attack at the Wind Hill B1ke Park on the Longleat Estate in Wiltshire, which is known by mountain bikers around the world.

The blaze in the early hours of Tuesday destroyed a wooden cabin used for registration and the trail's start ramp.

Owner Richard Kelly said it had caused tens of thousands of pounds of damage.

Image copyright Richard Kelly Image caption The trail's owners said they will replace the structures that have been destroyed

The fire was spotted by a Longleat worker, who raised the alarm at about 04:30 BST.

"It's an iconic venue that people love and now it's been mindlessly destroyed. It's a bitter pill to swallow," said Mr Kelly.

"It's not just the money, it's the time and effort put in by a wide range of people to build it. Hundreds of hours from the team and volunteers is gone."

The trail, which was established three years ago, was named Bike Park of the Year in 2017 and is well known by mountain bikers around the world, Mr Kelly said.

"We will bounce back. The support we have received has been very humbling," he added.