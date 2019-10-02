John Nehemiah Rodney denies infecting three women with HIV
- 2 October 2019
A man has denied recklessly infecting three women with HIV.
John Nehemiah Rodney, of Toothill, in Swindon, pleaded not guilty to three counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm against three women, when he appeared before magistrates in the town.
The court heard the women had been infected with the virus.
The 60-year-old is due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on 1 November.