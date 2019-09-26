Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jim Pitt lived in Amesbury for more than 40 years

The family of a man killed in a crash while riding his three-wheeler bike said he "lived and breathed cycling".

Jim Pitt, 71, from Amesbury, died in a collision with a lorry on the A303 near Solstice Park Services on Monday.

Mr Pitt's family said "his unexpected passing has come as a tremendous shock" after also losing "a mother and a sister in the last 18 months".

Wiltshire Police "urged" anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.

The family said in a statement they had to explain to their children "for the third time in two years that one of their family won't be coming home - that grandad went for a bike ride but won't be coming back".

Mr Pitt's wife Jacqui died from cancer in November and his daughter, Hana, 32, died from an epileptic seizure in 2017.

His family said: "His passing is made harder by the fact that he had just received confirmation that he was going to be head gardener at the London England Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

"This voluntary position was going to be an opportunity for him to combine his love of gardening with his commitment to the church, and was something that brought an incredible sense of pride and purpose at a difficult period in his life."