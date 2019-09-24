Image caption Kyle Roe was injured after a gas explosion in his newly-refurbished flat

A former company is facing health and safety charges after a gas explosion which left a man fighting for his life.

Kyle Roe suffered 87% burns to his body in the explosion at his flat in Chippenham on 18 October 2017.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is to prosecute Prestige EA Ltd, now liquidated.

It is charged with health and safety breaches, and is due before Salisbury Magistrates' Court on 16 December.

Mr Roe was in an induced coma for seven weeks and has since undergone 13 skin grafts at a burns unit in Swansea.