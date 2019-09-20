Image copyright AFP Image caption Emiliano Sala had been travelling from Nantes when the plane he was travelling in crashed into the sea

The sister of footballer Emiliano Sala has described two people who accessed images of his post-mortem as "evil".

Sherry Bray, 49, and her employee Christopher Ashford, 62, have admitted illegally accessing mortuary footage of the Argentine striker's body.

Romina Sala said her family was left devastated after images began to leak on to Instagram days after his body was recovered from the English Channel.

She said: "I cannot believe there are people so wicked and evil."

Her comments were in a victim impact statement that was read to Swindon Crown Court during the sentencing hearing of Bray and Ashford.

Ms Sala, who lives in Argentina, said: "I phoned Emiliano's agent and told him what was circulating on the internet. I called our brother, Dario, and he did not want to see the photos.

"I tried to keep images off social networks. My mother could not see those horrible photos."

She said it was "sad" because "people were making jokes about it".

"I'll never erase the images from my head. My brother and mother can never forget about this," she said.

"It's hard for me to live with this image."

Image caption Christopher Ashford and Sherry Bray both admitted three counts of computer misuse

Sala had just signed for Cardiff City when the plane he was travelling in crashed into the English Channel, north of Guernsey, on 21 January.

His body was recovered on 6 February and a post-mortem examination took place at Bournemouth Borough Mortuary the following day.

Bray, of Corsham, and Ashford, of Calne, each admitted three counts of computer misuse in August.

Bray also admitted perverting the course of justice by instructing Ashford to "delete your pics", deleting the post-mortem cameras from the live feed camera facility and deleting the mortuary image of Mr Sala from her phone.

They will be sentenced on Monday.