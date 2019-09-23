Image copyright PA Media Image caption Christopher Ashford and Sherry Bray both admitted three counts of computer misuse

Two people "driven by morbid curiosity" who accessed CCTV footage of footballer Emiliano Sala's post-mortem test have been jailed.

CCTV firm manager Sherry Bray, 49, and her employee Christopher Ashford, 62, admitted illegally accessed mortuary footage of the striker's body.

Sala had been flying from Nantes to Wales to sign for Cardiff City when the plane he was on crashed into the sea.

Judge Peter Crabtree jailed Bray for 14 months and Ashford for five months.

At Swindon Crown Court the judge said the offences were "driven by morbid curiosity" and had taken place within" a culture" at the company where staff watched post-mortem examinations even though they "had no justification to do so".

Wiltshire Police started an inquiry after an image appearing to show Sala's body appeared on social media.

On 18 February, officers investigated Camera Security Services (CSS) in Chippenham, Wiltshire, and found the post-mortem test had been viewed live on 7 February and then played back twice on 8 February.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Emiliano Sala had just signed with Cardiff City before the plane he was travelling in crashed into the English Channel on 21 January

Bray's phone was seized and two images of the Argentine player's body were discovered, which the court heard had been taken from the screen of the mortuary CCTV.

However, the judge said there was no suggestion the pair had taken the actual photograph that appeared on social media or posted it.

Speaking at the start of the sentencing hearing at court on Friday, Rob Welling, prosecuting said Bray had "allowed a culture to develop" where she and other staff watched footage of post-mortem examinations.

Bray told police she had the authority to view all videos but said she "didn't sit here watching autopsies all day as I'm not sick".

She admitted taking one photo and later admitted the second photo was also taken by her.

In a police interview, Ashford admitted watching post-mortem examinations and had a "morbid fascination" with them.

The prosecution said watching post-mortem footage was a "culture embedded" at CSS.

One message sent from Bray to Christopher Ashford read: "Nice one on the table for you to see when you get in".

Ashford replied that due to press coverage he assumed it was Sala.