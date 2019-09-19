Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Chicklade in Wiltshire

A woman in her 80s and her dog have died in motor home crash which closed a commuter road for five hours.

She was driving along the A303 near Chicklade in Wiltshire when her motor home and a Volvo crashed at 11:10 BST on Wednesday.

The Volvo driver sustained minor injuries but the woman, from Taunton, and her pet, died at the scene.

The road, which connects the M3 with the A30, was closed in both directions for five hours, causing heavy traffic.

Wiltshire Police is investigating and has appealed for witnesses.