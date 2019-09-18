Image caption The crash happened on the A429, between Kingway bridge and Corston, on Monday

A man has been charged with causing the deaths of a man and a woman in a two-car crash.

The man and woman, in their 80s, from the Buckingham area, were passengers in a car which was involved in a collision on the A429, between Kingway bridge and Corston, Wiltshire, on Monday.

Nicholas Roy Haynes has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Haynes is due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on 18 October.

The 32-year-old, of Newark Road, Gloucester, has also been charged with two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and one count of driving without due care and attention.