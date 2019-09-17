Two people have died in a two-car crash in Wiltshire.

An Audi A5 and a Honda Jazz crashed on the A429 between Kingway bridge and Corston at about 16:30 BST on Monday, closing the road for 10 hours.

The passengers in the Honda - a man and a woman in their 80s from the Buckingham area - were killed.

A man in his 30s from Gloucester, who was driving the Audi, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody.

Wiltshire Police is asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to contact the force.