A college has advised students and staff to check their financial data after it fell victim to a cyber attack.

Swindon College said a targeted attack resulted in unauthorised access to the personal data of both present and former staff and students.

It said those who may be affected should check their bank accounts to identify any suspicious activity.

The Information Commissioner's Office and National Crime Agency have been informed.

The further education college said a criminal investigation was ongoing.

In a statement, it said it knew there would be cause for concern and said it would contact all individuals affected with more detail "as soon as we are able to do so".